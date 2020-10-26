ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.84, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.98.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.