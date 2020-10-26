Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Regions Financial by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.