Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,208,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

