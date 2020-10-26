Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK opened at $90.38 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

