Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,465 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

