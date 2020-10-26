Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PEP opened at $139.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

