LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LCII opened at $112.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.27. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $131.71.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. CL King boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

