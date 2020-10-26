Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 11.90-13.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.90-13.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $156.26.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Earnings History for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

