Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $127,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.