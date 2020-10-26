Fabrinet (FN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.93-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.93-$1.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $63.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.