Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,465 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc.
LCI Industries Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Helios Technologies Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Fabrinet Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
