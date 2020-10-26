Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

