Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 153.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,494.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,204.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2,848.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

