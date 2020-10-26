Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $958,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $118.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

