Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,372 Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 7.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 53.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.66 on Monday. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

