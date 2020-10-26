Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,153 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.78 on Monday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research started coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

