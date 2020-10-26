Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $964,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,927,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

FMC stock opened at $107.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

