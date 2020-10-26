Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 32,487 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

