Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.