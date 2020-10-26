Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 39,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $198.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $193.07. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

