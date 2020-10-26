Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

