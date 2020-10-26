AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 3,200 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

