AMG National Trust Bank Has $406,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,379,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,177,034.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.