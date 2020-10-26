Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $284.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

