Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,452.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

