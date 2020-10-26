AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.66. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

