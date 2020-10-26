Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. AXA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 328,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $106.17 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.