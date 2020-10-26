AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 3,750 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

