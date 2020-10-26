AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $202,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in S&P Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $337.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.61 and a 200 day moving average of $331.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

