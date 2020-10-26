AMG National Trust Bank Takes $201,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. BofA Securities cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.