4,242 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

