AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

