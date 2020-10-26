AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 32,487 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc.
Exxon Mobil Co. Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC
Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Visa Inc
Exxon Mobil Co. Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.
AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 3,200 Newmont Goldcorp Corp
AMG National Trust Bank Has $406,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF
