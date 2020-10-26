AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 261.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,887,000.

BIV stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

