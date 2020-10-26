Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 269,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,398,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

