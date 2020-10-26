AMG National Trust Bank Buys 100,000 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TRCH stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 4,335.56% and a negative return on equity of 74.54%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

