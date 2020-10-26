Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

