AMG National Trust Bank Sells 370 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

