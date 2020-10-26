AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 725,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

