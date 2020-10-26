Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pure Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

