Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 215.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trade Desk by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Stephens downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.07.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,313,399.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $619.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 249.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

