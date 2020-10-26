Service Co. International (SCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Service Co. International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.78-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.78-2.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCI opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

