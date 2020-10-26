Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $303.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.09. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

