Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,473 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $401,516.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,540.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $503,040.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,626.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,178 shares of company stock worth $15,048,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $214.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $218.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.