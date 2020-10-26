KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $190.81 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $196.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at $129,494,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after buying an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

