Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,292 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WPP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.40. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

