Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.73.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

