Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $27.75 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.