Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,011 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7,227.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP opened at $152.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.