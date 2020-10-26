Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $996,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 123.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 252,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,987,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,398. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

