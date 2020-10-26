Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.