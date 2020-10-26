Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $998,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 158,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $88.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

